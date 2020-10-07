AI in Military Market Growth Key Futuristic Trends And Competitive Landscape 2020-2025 | Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies have seized the imagination of people across the globe due to its wide range of applications. AI is highly beneficial for the military sector as it can handle a massive amount of data in an efficient way as compared to traditional methods. Also, Artificial Intelligence has contributed towards the enhancement of defence equipment capabilities. AI in Military market is expected to grow due to a rise in the adoption of cloud-based services by the military. Whereas, the absence of standards and protocols for AI in Military may affect the growth of AI in Military Market.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, FLIR® Systems, Inc., IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, and General Dynamics Corporation

The “Global AI in Military Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in Military industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global AI in Military market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, platform, application, and geography. The global AI in Military market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI in Military market based on by component, technology, platform, application, and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall AI in Military market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further drivers evaluate market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

