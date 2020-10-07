Mobile AI Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Top Players NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation

Mobile AI (Artificial Intelligence) has formed a huge impact on human interaction with devices and machines, in numerous industries such as the advertisement, travel, utility, telecom and machinery industry. Mobile AI has the capability to execute and complete monotonous jobs that are extremely exhausting for people. It is also utilized to find out areas extremely with ease by utilizing augmented reality and is essential in fields that require a high level of accuracy and exactness.

NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Apple Inc., HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd. (A Huawei Company), Alphabet, Inc. (Google), MediaTek Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The key factors propelling the adoption of mobile AI are increasing demand for AI-capable processors in mobile devices, the increasing number of AI applications and the upsurge of cognitive computing. Further, rising demand for edge computing in IoT and devoted low-cost AI chips for vision and camera applications in mobile devices are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, the limited number of AI experts and premium pricing of AI processors are the factors restraining the growth of mobile AI market.

The “Global Mobile AI Market Analysis to 2025\” is a specialized and in-depth study of the mobile AI market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global mobile AI market with detailed market segmentation by technology node, application and geography. The global mobile AI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the mobile AI market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mobile AI market based on technology node and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall mobile AI market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

