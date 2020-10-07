Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Research Report 2020, Technology Development, Key Players and Competitor Analysis and Share Analysis

Artificial intelligence in marketing helps the marketers to leverage customer’s data to draw important insights like buying behavior of the customer. Artificial Intelligence in marketing makes use of various concepts like machine learning to know the pattern of the consumer which helps the companies to plan their next move accordingly. Artificial Intelligence in marketing is used in various applications such as dynamic pricing, social media advertising, and sales & marketing automation among others.

Amazon, Inc., Albert Technologies Ltd., Facebook, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Narrative Science, Samsung Electronics, Sentient Technologies, and Xilinx Inc

The global Artificial intelligence in marketing market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing popularity of social media. Various sectors like BFSI, retail, and consumer goods are using these solutions to gain more revenues. The growing use of social media and the growing popularity of customer-centric marketing strategies are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market whereas data privacy issues are the major factors that are expected to slow down the growth of this market.

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the artificial intelligence in marketing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global artificial intelligence in marketing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, deployment type, application, industry, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in marketing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the artificial intelligence in marketing market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the artificial intelligence in marketing industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence in marketing market based on by offering, technology, deployment type, application, and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall artificial intelligence in marketing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

