Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market To Record Exponential Growth During Projected Timeframe

The infrastructure and construction industry is experiencing many changes owing to the gradual integration of innovative technology in order to improve productivity and maximize utility. The construction industry is widely adopting artificial intelligence in their processes. Artificial intelligence is where machines show their intelligence by utilizing algorithms to solve problems through inputted data. With the harnessing robotics, construction managers utilize intelligent machines that can operate routine tasks which were once done by personnel, such as bricklaying. Activities that hinder construction may utilize artificial intelligence to make improvements in quality, safety, productivity, and scheduling.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Autodesk, Inc., BuildingSP, Inc., Doxel Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEMETSCHEK SE, NVIDIA Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Smartvid.io, Inc

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00008610

Some of the factors such as the shortage of construction labor and stringent safety regulations are propelling the growth of artificial intelligence in the construction market. Moreover, the growing construction activities due to smart city initiatives are further expected to offer significant opportunities for artificial intelligence in the construction market to grow. However, a low level of penetration is restricting the growth of artificial intelligence in the construction market.

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the artificial intelligence in construction market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global artificial intelligence in construction market with detailed market segmentation by solution, technology, application, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in construction market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the artificial intelligence in construction market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence in construction market based on the solution, technology, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall artificial intelligence in construction market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the artificial intelligence in construction market.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00008610

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – SOLUTION

8. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – APPLICATION

10. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00021895

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune