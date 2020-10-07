AI in Artificial Intelligence Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Top Players AIRBUS, AMAZON,BOEING,INTEL CORPORATION,IBM ,MICRON

Growing urbanization has resulted in advent of several disruptive technologies including the artificial intelligence. The AI has become integrated fragment of almost the sectors and recently the technology has also taken a plunge into aviation sector. Autopilot and flight management system are some of the key areas of implementation of the AI in aviation industry.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: AIRBUS, AMAZON,BOEING,INTEL CORPORATION,IBM CORP.,MICRON,MICROSOFT,NVIDIA,SAMSUNG,XILINX INC.

What is the Dynamics of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market?

The AI in Artificial Intelligence market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as readily available advanced computing capabilities and explosion in the data availability and processing needs. The market is likely to showcase opportunities as the industry continues to invest in its IT and analytics capabilities. Furthermore, integration of connectivity on-board is also expected to provide the market with significant growth motivation.

What is the SCOPE of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market?

The “Global AI in Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in Artificial Intelligence industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI in Artificial Intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, application, and geography. The global AI in Artificial Intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI in Artificial Intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global AI in Artificial Intelligence market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application. Based offering, the market is segmented as Software, Service. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NlP), Context Awareness Computing, and Computer Vision. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Smart Maintenance, Flight Operations, Training, Surveillance, and Others.

What is the Regional Framework of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI in Artificial Intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI in Artificial Intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

