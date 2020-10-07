Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Key Players:NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation

Artificial Intelligence uses various computer functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving based on human intelligence. It involves the science and engineering of intelligent computer programs.AI systems can be used in various disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering to build an intelligent system. Applications that incorporate the AI systems in automotive are semi-autonomous and autonomous.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors, BMW, Tesla Inc., and Toyota

The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in preference for an enhanced user experience and convenience features. However, threat of hackers and rise in cybercrime is expected to restrain the market growth.

The report segments the automotive artificial intelligence market based on component, technology, application, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Further, hardware is classified into processor, memory, and networks. Furthermore, processor is bifurcated into microprocessor and graphics processing unit. By technology the market is segmented into machine learning & deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. By application, it is fragmented into semi-autonomous and autonomous. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

