Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027 | Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, CognitiveScale, Fair Isaac Corporation

Artificial Intelligence as a Service is the outsourcing of artificial intelligence (AI) provided by third parties. It allows people and organizations to explore different avenues without high investment for initial installation for various purposes and involves low risk. Most smart vendors, whether they are software firms, consultants, or professional service firms, offers a range of services to support large-scale AI solutions. This is because AI market service companies are aware of the fact that it is merely offering their customers AI software or AI toolsets is no longer enough. As an essential part of their technologies, companies such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and other leading players have actively implemented AI services.

What is the Dynamics of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market?

The increasing adoption of cloud computing services around the globe is increasing the adoption of cloud-based applications that multiple end-user industries can utilize. Cloud computing’s inherent benefits, such as minimal infrastructure costs, scalability, reliability, and high resource availability, have driven businesses to adopt cloud-based solutions. This is expected to speed up the adoption of cloud-based apps through a service model. With the rise in the adoption of cloud-based services, market vendors have begun offering cloud-based AI services for secure data management. SAP, for example, provides AI capabilities integrated with its cloud-based ERP system called S4 / HANA to support business processes like sales, finance, procurement, and supply chain. Thus the increasing adoption of the cloud will drive AIaaS market growth during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market?

The “Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market report aims to provide an overview of the Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market with detailed market segmentation by technology, end user, and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market is segmented on the basis of technology, and end user. Based on technology, the Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market is segmented into: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Others. On the basis of end user, the Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market is segmented into: Retail, healthcare, BFSI, Telecommunications, Government and defense, and Others.

What is the Regional Framework of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

