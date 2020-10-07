Crowdsourced Security Market Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as Applause App Quality, Bugcrowd, Cobalt, Detectify, HackerOne, passbrains ag, Planit Test Management Solutions, Rainforest, Synack, Zerocopter

Crowdsourced security is a tool used by enterprises for auditing the security of their applications and infrastructure. The solution has significantly replaced traditional pen-testing approaches. Crowdsourced security revolves around a group of people, ranging from dozen to hundreds, to test an asset for vulnerabilities. The rapid digital transformation of enterprises and the increasing number of mobile applications and devices are key factors driving the growth of the crowdsourced security market.

The crowdsourced security market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing need to meet compliance requirements and increasing security concerns in organizations owing to digital transformation. Additionally, the rising need to upgrade traditional security testing methodologies is further expected to bolster the market growth. However, the preference for preventive measures over remedial measures may hinder the growth of the crowdsourced security market. Nonetheless, the growth of IoT is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key market players in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Crowdsourced Security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Crowdsourced Security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Crowdsourced Security market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Applause App Quality, Inc.

Bugcrowd Inc.

Cobalt

Detectify

HackerOne Inc.

passbrains ag

Planit Test Management Solutions Pty Ltd

Rainforest QA, Inc.

Synack, Inc.

Zerocopter B.V.

The “Global Crowdsourced Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Crowdsourced Security industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Crowdsourced Security market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Crowdsourced Security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global crowdsourced security market is segmented on the basis of type and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as web application, mobile application, and others. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Crowdsourced Security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Crowdsourced Security Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Crowdsourced Security market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Crowdsourced Security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Crowdsourced Security Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Crowdsourced Security Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Crowdsourced Security Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Crowdsourced Security Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

