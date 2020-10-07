Global and United States Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The alarming rate of medication errors and related deaths have urged healthcare authorities to make regulations pertaining to patient safety extra stringent. This has driven several retail pharmacists and healthcare institutes to improve their outpatient services. This move has translated into adoption of advanced technology solutions ranging from a tablet counter to a compact dispensing robot to improve their pharmacy workflow.

Globally, the pharmacy repackaging systems market is segmented on the basis of product into blister card/compliance packaging systems, pouch packaging automation systems, bottle filling/ pill counting automation systems, liquid medication packaging systems and others. The report suggests that the blister card/compliance packaging systems segment will dominate the global market in the coming years. The emergence of this product segment will be attributable to the ability of this method to reduce dosage wastage by allowing pharmacies to repack medicines as the requirements of the patients. Blister card/compliance packaging systems also ensure compliance to dosage as packaging is done with utmost precision.

The global Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market is segmented into

Blister Card Packaging Systems

Pouch Packaging Automation Systems

Liquid Medication Packaging Systems

Bottle Filling Automation Systems

Segment by Application, the Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market is segmented into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The key regions covered in the Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market Share Analysis

Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Pharmacy Repackaging Systems business, the date to enter into the Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market, Pharmacy Repackaging Systems product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Omnicell

BD

Swisslog Holding

TCGRx

ARxIUM

Takazono Corporation

Kirby Lester

Yuyama

Pearson Medical Technologies

Parata Systems

