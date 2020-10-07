Avalanche Photodiode Market Worth Observing Growth | Renesas Electronics, Excelitas Technologies Corp., First Sensor AG, Global Communication Semiconductors

An avalanche photodiode is a semiconductor electronic device that utilizes the photoelectric effect to convert light into electricity. An avalanche photodiode has higher sensitivity when compared to a standard photodiode. The avalanche photodiodes are ideal for photon counting and extreme low-level light detection. These photodiodes are available in Silicon, Germanium, InGaAs and other materials. The avalanche photodiode finds its application in various end users such as industrial, aerospace & defense, telecommunication, healthcare, and others.

The factors such as use of optical technology industries, increase in demand for diagnostic devices and systems in healthcare, and digitalization in developing economies drive the growth of the avalanche photodiode market. However, technical issues associated with the usage of avalanche photodiode restraints the market for avalanche photodiode. Further, adoption of optics in R&D in the field of science creates lucrative opportunities for the market.

The avalanche photodiode market is segmented on the basis of material, end user, and region. On the basis of material, it is categorized into silicon materials, germanium materials, InGaAs materials, and others. By end user, it is classified as industrial, aerospace & defense, telecommunication, healthcare, commercial, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players profiled in the report include Renesas Electronics Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp., First Sensor AG, Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd., LUNA, OSI Optoelectronics, SiFotonics and Lumentum Operations LLC. The key players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and others to increase their foothold in the market.

Avalanche Photodiode Market Key Segments:

By Material

– Silicon Material

– Germanium Material

– InGaAs Material

– Others

By Application

– Industrial

– Aerospace & Defense

– Telecommunication

– Healthcare

– Commercial

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Market Players:

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– Excelitas Technologies Corp.

– First Sensor AG

– Global Communication Semiconductors LLC

– Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

– Kyoto Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

– LUNA

– OSI Optoelectronics

– SiFotonics

– Lumentum Operations LLC

