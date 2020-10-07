Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Regional Insights and Industry Dynamics to 2027 | by Top Leading Vendors – Panasonic, Sennheiser Electronic, Sony, Samsung, Apple, Bose, Amazon, Carrefour, MediaMarkt, J SAINSBURY, and Xiaomi

Mobile phone plays an important and vital role in modern day to day life. Nowadays, phones allow users to access internet, take pictures, listen to music, and store data all at once. People also add value to their mobile phones through different mobile accessories that enhance the functionality of the equipment and protect it from damage.

Presently, the mobile accessories market experiences a significant growth. Increase in sales of smartphones fuel the demand for mobile accessories. Rise in the purchasing power and changes in lifestyle of people are the key factors that boost the sales of mobile phone accessories. Companies such as Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., and Samsung Electronics are the prominent manufacturers of mobile phone accessories. In addition, online portals have become a convenient mode for buying accessories because of easy payment and refund policies. The changing consumer attitude toward online shopping is adding advantage to the market growth.

Rise in the adoption of smartphones in Europe is expected to majorly drive the market growth as they offer seamless connectivity to the digital world. In addition, Bluetooth wireless headphones offer portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility, compared to wired devices, which provides convenience to customers over wired headphones. For instance, in 2019, Apple Inc. launched AirPods Pro, a new wireless headphone product, which is featured with active noise cancellation, in-ear design, immersive sound, and others. This product is available across the globe and traded through network of Apple Authorized Resellers. Rise in demand for such wireless accessories is anticipated to drive the mobile phone accessories market.

This increase in demand is due to change in customer preferences such as listening to music on smartphones and tablets. Demand for mobile phone accessories has increased due to surge in disposable income and rise in popularity of social networking sites in urban areas. Rapid technological advancements, including implementation of noise canceling technology, Bluetooth/NFC speakers, and built-in fan and light in selfie sticks, are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the future.

The market is segmented into product, distribution channel, price range, and region. By product, it is categorized into battery, headphone, portable speaker, charger, memory card, power bank, battery case, screen guard, pop socket, and others. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. The offline segment is further classified into multi-brand store and single-brand store. By price range, it is segmented into low, mid, and premium.

The key players operating in the Europe mobile phone accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Amazon Inc., Carrefour S.A., MediaMarkt, J SAINSBURY PLC, and Xiaomi Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Battery

– Headphone

– Portable Speaker

– Charger

– Memory Card

– Power Bank

– Protective Case

– Battery Case

– Screen guard

– Popsockets

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

By Price Range

– Low

– Mid

– Premium

By Region

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Nordic countries

o Norway

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Finland

– Holland

– Spain

– Portugal

– Eastern Europe

– Belgium

– Rest of Europe

Key Companies

– Panasonic Corporation

– Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

– Sony Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Apple Inc.

– Bose Corporation

– Amazon Inc.

– Carrefour S.A.

– MediaMarkt

– J SAINSBURY PLC

– Xiaomi Corporation

Continue…

