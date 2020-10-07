Electrical Bushings Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecasts Up To 2027

The primary function of an electrical bushing is to bring current at high voltage through a grounded barrier. These are mainly made up of porcelain, paper, or resin insulation and form a critical component in all electrical networks. The growth of the electrical bushings market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness major growth on account of increased power consumption and robust investments in the railway sector. Additionally, the region is also experiencing modernization and expansion of transmission and distribution networks along with a sharp focus on renewable energy generation.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The electrical bushings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing electrical network expenditure and robust demand for electrical equipment from renewables and railway sectors. The untimely bushing failure is likely to hamper the growth of the electrical bushings market during the forecast period. On the other hand, combined insulation bushings are expected to provide significant growth prospects for the electrical bushings market and the key players in the coming years.

Global Electrical Bushings Market: Regional Analysis

Global Electrical Bushings Market: Competitive Landscape

1. ABB Limited

2. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

3. Eaton Corporation

4. General Electric Company

5. GIPRO GmbH

6. Hubbell Incorporated

7. Nexans SA

8. Polycast International

9. RHM International, LLC

10. Siemens AG

The global electrical bushings market is segmented on the basis of type, insulation, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as Resin Impregnated paper (RIP), oil impregnated paper (OIP), and others. By insulation, the market is segmented as polymeric, glass, and porcelain. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as switchgear, transformer, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as industries, utilities, and others.

