Global Touch Probe Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook By 2020 – Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2027

A touch probe is a technology that allows machine tools to achieve geometrical measurements within its working bed. The touch probe acts as a high precision switch, and when it is combined with a machine manufacturing process, it can determine workpiece and tool sizes and trace part locations. Hence, this technology improves productivity, enhances workpiece quality, and reduces an operator’s set-up time. The robust design of optical transmission touch probe with vigorous build and resistance to ambient conditions helps its use in rugged manufacturing conditions in the aerospace and automotive industries. The optical transmission touch probe also aids in handling multiple touch probes with the help of a single receiver, therefore simplifying the machining design system. All these factors inspire end-users from manufacturing industries to accept optical touch probes in their machining centers.



MARKET DYNAMICS

The robust features of touch probe helping in the measurement of 3D part geometries, increasing automation in automotive manufacturing, and rise in industry safety standards are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the touch probe market. However, the advanced development of 3D laser scanners is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the touch probe market. Moreover, high accuracy integrated with radio signal transmission, which provides benefits such as the skill to measure complex 3D part geometries on every size of machining centers, is one of the factors anticipated to propel the growth of the touch probe market.

1. Blum-Novotest GmbH

2. Capture 3D, Inc.

3. Haff and Schneider GmbH and Co. OHG

4. HEIDENHAIN

5. Hexagon AB

6. METROL Co., Ltd.

7. P-Tech Industries Pvt. Ltd.

8. Renishaw plc

9. Tormach Inc.

10. Vici and C S.p.A.

The global touch probe market is segmented on the basis of type, transmission, application, end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as 3D touch probes, 2D spindle probes, tool-length measuring probes, tool touch-off probes. On the basis of transmission, the market is segmented as optical, radio, hard-wired. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as CNC machining centers, CNC turning centers, others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace and defense, electronics manufacturing, medical devices, others

