Blockchain In Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2027 – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

A blockchain is a developing list of records, called blocks, which are linked using cryptography. Blockchain is an entirely new way of documenting data on the internet. It is a distributed ledger of information collected through a network that sits on top of the internet. Blockchain technology is transforming the food and agriculture sectors by improving the decision-making capabilities of organizations. Blockchain, coupled with IoT, is remodeling the food production industry. The blockchain helps to make farming a sustainable practice by optimizing farming resources including water, labor, and fertilizer using a simplified approach.

Increasing demand for supply chain transparency across the globe driving the need for blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market. Furthermore, rising cases of food fraud are also projected to influence the blockchain in the agriculture and the food supply chain market. Moreover, growing concerns toward food wastage worldwide is also expected to have a robust impact in the blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market. Increase in the adoption of blockchain technology within the food supply chain is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00015246

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– AgriChain Pty Ltd

– AgriDigital

– Ambrosus

– Arcnet Internet Services

– International Business Machines Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– OriginTrail

– PROVENANCE

– ripe.io

– SAP SE

The “Global Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market with detailed market segmentation by Stakeholder, Provider, Application, Organization Size and geography. The global blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market is segmented on the basis of stakeholder, provider, application and organization size. Based on stakeholder, the market is segmented into growers, food manufacturers/processors and retailers. On the basis of the provider the market is segmented into application and solution provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure and protocol provider. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into product traceability tracking and visibility, payment and settlement, smart contract and governance risk and compliance management. On the basis of the organization size the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market.

The report also includes the profiles of key blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00015246

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market – By Stakeholder

1.3.2 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market – By Provider

1.3.3 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market – By Application

1.3.4 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market – By Organization Size

1.3.5 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.