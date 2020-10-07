Gastric Balloon Market Business Opportunity 2020 – Top Companies Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery, ENDALIS Helioscopie, Medical Implants and LEXEL SRL

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Gastric Balloon Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Filling Material and End User. The global gastric balloon market is expected to reach US$ 152.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 67.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global gastric balloon market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The market for gastric balloon is expected to grow due to rising cases of obesity as well as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical method. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Download a Sample Report Explore further @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003016/

Top Dominating Key Players:

Allurion Technologies Inc. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ENDALIS Helioscopie Medical Implants LEXEL SRL MEDSIL Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. Silimed Spatz FGIA, Inc.

Global gastric balloon market, based on product was segmented as, single gastric balloons, dual gastric balloons and triple gastric balloons. In 2018, the single gastric balloon held the largest share of the market, by product. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better benefits offered as compared to the dual and triple gastric balloon, also the implantation of a single balloon causes less discomfort, leading to its rising preference.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Gastric Balloon market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Gastric Balloon market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Gastric Balloon market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Gastric Balloon market?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Gastric Balloon Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Gastric Balloon Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Gastric Balloon Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Gastric Balloon Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Request for Buy Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003016/

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]