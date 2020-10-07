Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Growth, Size & Industry Forecast 2027 – BD, Cook Medical, Olympus, Lumenis and Coloplast Group

According to our new market research study on “Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, Treatment, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 3,653.92 million by 2027 from US$ 2,541.07 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. The key factors driving the growth of the market include increasing incidence of kidney stone disease and escalating number of kidney stone retrieval device launches. However, the lack of expertise required for conducting minimally invasive procedures hinder the market growth.

Based on type, the kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented into lithotripters, stone removal devices, ureteral stents, and ureterorenoscopes. The lithotripters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of SWL and ESWL procedures, and mounting number of product launches. The increased demand for lithotripters is mainly attributed to their advantages such as noninvasiveness, faster treatment, and less painful experience during and after treatment. For instance, in May 2018, Dornier MedTech has announced its Dornier Delta III SmartLitho at the American Urology Association (AUA) Annual Meeting 2018; it is the world’s first lithotripter system that utilizes Big Data analytics in urology.

Boston Scientific Corporation BD Cook Medical LLC Olympus Corporation Lumenis Coloplast Group STORZ MEDICAL AG Walz Elektronik GmbH Richard Wolf GmbH Dornier MedTech

The companies have adopted inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios to meet the rising demand for the kidney stone retrieval devices and services. For instance, in June 2020, Olympus Corporation, a global technology leader, launched the Soltive SuperPulsed Laser System( and Soltive Laser System) the product is enabled with the thulium fiber laser technology designed for stone lithotripsy and soft tissue applications.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market segments and regions.

The research on the Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

