Portable Printer Market by Application and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Portable Printer Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

A portable printer is a device that is used for printing hard copy of the data stored or gathered on various digital devices such as, smartphones, tablets, through USB and other wireless network connections. These printers are widely used for printing special printing applications such as RFID labels, barcode, tickets, tags, and receipts that need refinement of features such as the printer’s print speed and darkness setting which usually common office printers do not provide.

The List of Companies

1. Canon Inc.

2. Bixolon Co. Ltd.

3. Citizen Systems Japan Co.

4. Brother Industries Ltd.

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. Fujitsu Ltd.

7. HP Development Company, L.P.

8. Epson

9. PrinterOn Inc.

10. Seiko Instruments GmbH

