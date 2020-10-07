Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Research Report: ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Toshiba, Rockwell, Elatec Power Distribution, EPE Power Switchgear, Efacec Power Solutions, Alfanar Group, Ormazabal, Zpeu, Tavrida Electric, C&S Electric Limited, Lucy Electric, Tepco Group, Arteche, Nissin Electric
Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Segmentation by Product:
Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Segmentation by Application: Transmission & Distribution, Manufacturing and Processing, Infrastructure and Transportation, Others
The Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 3 KV-36 KV
1.4.3 Above 36 KV
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Transmission & Distribution
1.5.3 Manufacturing and Processing
1.5.4 Infrastructure and Transportation
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 ABB Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Products Offered
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Schneider Electric
12.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
12.2.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Schneider Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Schneider Electric Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Products Offered
12.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.3 Siemens
12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.3.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Siemens Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Products Offered
12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.4 Eaton
12.4.1 Eaton Corporation Information
12.4.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Eaton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Eaton Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Products Offered
12.4.5 Eaton Recent Development
12.5 Larsen & Toubro Limited
12.5.1 Larsen & Toubro Limited Corporation Information
12.5.2 Larsen & Toubro Limited Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Larsen & Toubro Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Larsen & Toubro Limited Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Products Offered
12.5.5 Larsen & Toubro Limited Recent Development
12.6 Toshiba
12.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.6.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Toshiba Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Products Offered
12.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.7 Rockwell
12.7.1 Rockwell Corporation Information
12.7.2 Rockwell Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Rockwell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Rockwell Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Products Offered
12.7.5 Rockwell Recent Development
12.8 Elatec Power Distribution
12.8.1 Elatec Power Distribution Corporation Information
12.8.2 Elatec Power Distribution Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Elatec Power Distribution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Elatec Power Distribution Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Products Offered
12.8.5 Elatec Power Distribution Recent Development
12.9 EPE Power Switchgear
12.9.1 EPE Power Switchgear Corporation Information
12.9.2 EPE Power Switchgear Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 EPE Power Switchgear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 EPE Power Switchgear Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Products Offered
12.9.5 EPE Power Switchgear Recent Development
12.10 Efacec Power Solutions
12.10.1 Efacec Power Solutions Corporation Information
12.10.2 Efacec Power Solutions Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Efacec Power Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Efacec Power Solutions Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Products Offered
12.10.5 Efacec Power Solutions Recent Development
12.12 Ormazabal
12.12.1 Ormazabal Corporation Information
12.12.2 Ormazabal Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Ormazabal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Ormazabal Products Offered
12.12.5 Ormazabal Recent Development
12.13 Zpeu
12.13.1 Zpeu Corporation Information
12.13.2 Zpeu Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Zpeu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Zpeu Products Offered
12.13.5 Zpeu Recent Development
12.14 Tavrida Electric
12.14.1 Tavrida Electric Corporation Information
12.14.2 Tavrida Electric Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Tavrida Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Tavrida Electric Products Offered
12.14.5 Tavrida Electric Recent Development
12.15 C&S Electric Limited
12.15.1 C&S Electric Limited Corporation Information
12.15.2 C&S Electric Limited Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 C&S Electric Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 C&S Electric Limited Products Offered
12.15.5 C&S Electric Limited Recent Development
12.16 Lucy Electric
12.16.1 Lucy Electric Corporation Information
12.16.2 Lucy Electric Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Lucy Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Lucy Electric Products Offered
12.16.5 Lucy Electric Recent Development
12.17 Tepco Group
12.17.1 Tepco Group Corporation Information
12.17.2 Tepco Group Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Tepco Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Tepco Group Products Offered
12.17.5 Tepco Group Recent Development
12.18 Arteche
12.18.1 Arteche Corporation Information
12.18.2 Arteche Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Arteche Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Arteche Products Offered
12.18.5 Arteche Recent Development
12.19 Nissin Electric
12.19.1 Nissin Electric Corporation Information
12.19.2 Nissin Electric Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Nissin Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Nissin Electric Products Offered
12.19.5 Nissin Electric Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS) Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”