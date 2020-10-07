Europe Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% and account to US$ 5,481.4 Mn during the forecast 2027.

Europe Spirit packaging plays a vital role in the growth in the consumption of liquor. Thus, manufacturers of this packaging are focusing more on packages that enhance consumer experience and taking into account the change in consumer habits. Premium and super-premium brands demand significant brand protection in terms of packaging. Product safety is the foremost factor associated with the development of efficient packaging material. The packaging materials and design should communicate, connect with consumers, and deliver the required information.

Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers are available in the market, including foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Both the alcohol-based and non-alcoholic hand sanitizers are offered by most of the market players. These sanitizers kill 99.9% of most common germs and keep the hands clean. Some of the manufacturers are offering foam sanitizers coupled with gel sanitizers that contain vitamin E, and shea extract, which kills most of the common germs & leaves hands feeling soft & clean.

The Europe hand sanitizer market is accounted to US$ 641.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9,413.5 Mn by 2027.

The gel-based hand sanitizer coupled with alcohol content kills most common germs that may cause illness. Gel sanitizers have wider applications in hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and others. Hand sanitizing wipes are also known as antibacterial wipes, which are meant to kill 99 percent of germs, and most of these wipes contain alcohol.

Company Profiles Involved:

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA,Unilever,The Himalaya Drug Company,3M,Godrej Industries Limited,GOJO Industries,Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,Procter & Gamble.,S.C. Johnson & Son,Ecolab

EUROPE HAND SANITIZER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Type

Alcoholic

Quaternary Ammonia

Triclosan

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Product Form

Foam Sanitizers

Gel Sanitizers

Wipes

Spray sanitizers

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Application

Hospitals

Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Household

Others

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

