Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Outlook 2020-2026: Cost , Units Sales, Revenues & Applications

Scope of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market: Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides. Electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is divided into EL, UP, UPS, UPSS.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is fast relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of EL grade.

The major raw material for is AHF. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Initial materials fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.

Global market size will increase to 1970 Million US$ by 2025, from 810 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for .

☯ Integrated Circuit

☯ Solar Energy

☯ Glass Product

☯ Monitor Panel

☯ Other

☯ UP Grade

☯ UP-S Grade

☯ UP-SS Grade

☯ EL Grade

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Other Regions

