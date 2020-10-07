Global Fire Pits Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Fire Pits market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fire Pits market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fire Pits Market
The global Fire Pits market was valued at US$ 249.83 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 296.06 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.06% during 2021-2026.
Global Fire Pits Scope and Segment
Fire Pits market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Pits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
By Company
Patina Products
Crate and Barrel
Airxcel
Endless Summer
Outdoor GreatRoom
Bond Manufacturing
TACKLIFE
GHP Group
Landmann
Best Choice Products
AmazonBasics
YAHEETECH
American Fyre Designs
Frepits UK
Fire Sense
KINGSO
Designing Fire
Segment by Type
Wood Burning Fire Pits
Gas Fire Pits
Others
Segment by Application
Indoor
Outdoor
Segment by Application
Residential Use
Commercial Use
By Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
