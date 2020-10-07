India Tele-intensive Care Unit Market Set to Grow Massively by 2020-2027 with Profiling Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., Advanced ICU Care, Apollo Telehealth

The India tele-intensive care unit market is expected to reach US$ 169.68 million by 2027 from US$ 32.40 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 23.9% from 2020 to 2027.

India Tele-intensive Care Unit Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Some of the companies competing in the India Tele-intensive Care Unit Market are: Koninklijke Philips N.V., InTouch Technologies, Inc., CEIBA HEALTHCARE, Advanced ICU Care, Apollo Telehealth, Eagle Telemedicine, INTeleICU, Cloudphysician, General Electric Company, CareBridge Technologies, etc.

What is India Tele-intensive Care Unit?

The growth of the market is driven by the factors, such as growing government initiatives for digital health, and increasing ICU admission. However, the market is likely to have a diminished growth due to barriers to telehealth in rural areas.

Tele-ICU is built for the new healthcare reality, where clinical and hospital executives are accountable for outcomes, processes, quality, and costs. The collaborative tele-ICU is a transformative process, a paradigm shift in patient care. Today’s ICUs are under tremendous pressure to achieve better outcomes at lower cost, while dealing with a serious shortage of intensivist and ICU nurses.

India Tele-intensive Care Unit – Market Segmentation

India Tele-intensive Care Unit Market – By Type

Centralized

Decentralize

Others

India Tele-intensive Care Unit Market – By Component

Hardware Therapeutic Devices Computer Systems Communication Lines

Software

India Tele-intensive Care Unit Market – By Zone

North India Delhi Jaipur

South India Hyderabad Chennai Bangalore

East India Kolkata Ranchi

West India Mumbai Ahmedabad

Central India Raipur Bhopal



The scope of the Report:

