PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis And Opportunities Outlook 2020 To 2026

Scope of PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Polypropylene (PP), also known as polypropene, is a thermoplastic polymer used in a wide variety of applications. It is an addition polymer made via chain-growth polymerization from the monomer propylene. Polypropylene can be produced in a variety of structures giving rise to applications including packaging and labeling, textiles, plastic parts and reusable containers of various types, laboratory equipment, automotive components, and medical devices. It is a white, mechanically rugged material, and is resistant to many chemical solvents, bases and acids.

The outpouring demand for disposable consumer products is a key driving factor for the global market. Increasing consumer preference towards PP nonwoven fabrics over other nonwoven fabrics owing to its superior quality and advantages in manufacturing hygiene products is the key factor expected to boost the demand over the forecast years. In addition, increasing environmental concerns coupled with stringent regulations from government bodies such as EPA is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. APAC leads the market, followed by Europe. However, Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fasted growing market for the forecasted period in terms of demand.

Global PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics market size will increase to 61900 Million US$ by 2025, from 32000 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Hygiene

☯ Medical

☯ Industrial

☯ Furniture

☯ Carpet

☯ Geotextiles

☯ Agriculture

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Spunbonded

☯ Staples

☯ Composite

☯ Meltblown

PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Other Regions

