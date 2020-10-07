Geo Marketing Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2027 | Bluedot Innovation, Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd, Ericsson, Galigeo, Google, MobileBridge, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Reveal Mobile, Inc, SAKSOFT, Software AG

The Insight Partners has published a latest market research report on Geo Marketing Market. The global report is prepared in collaboration with the leading industry experts and dedicated research analyst team to provide an enterprise with in-depth market insights and help them to take crucial business decisions. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

The research report on the Geo Marketing Market is a deep analysis of the market. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the changing market situations. The report covers all the necessary information required by new entrants as well as the existing players to gain deeper insight.

Geo marketing is the analysis of demographic and economic data of territory to plan marketing strategies. The location knowledge is used to frame marketing efforts, using digital mapping to organize and display data for review and decision-making. The digital map is used by marketers to analyze data by geographic region.

The geo marketing market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing demand for location-based Intelligence, growing use of location analytics and big data and wide acceptance of location-based applications.However legal concerns and privacy threats are the restraints of this market.

Geo Marketing Market – key companies profiled:

1. Bluedot Innovation

2. Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd

3. Ericsson

4. Galigeo

5. Google

6. MobileBridge

7. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

8. Reveal Mobile, Inc

9. SAKSOFT

10. Software AG

