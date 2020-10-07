Virtual Sensors Market (impact of COVID-19) To See Massive Growth By 2027| Aspen Technology, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Elliptic Laboratories A/S, EXPUTEC, Honeywell International Inc., IntelliDynamics, LMI TECHNOLOGIES INC., Modelway S.r.l., OSIsoft, LLC, Siemens

The Insight Partners has published a latest market research report on Virtual Sensors Market. The global report is prepared in collaboration with the leading industry experts and dedicated research analyst team to provide an enterprise with in-depth market insights and help them to take crucial business decisions. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

Virtual sensing techniques also called as soft sensing are used to provide feasible and economical alternatives to the costly or impractical physical measurement instrument. A virtual sensing system uses the information available from other measurements and process parameters to calculate. Virtual sensors are made for measuring values by conventional physical sensors. Mathematical models and software functions are used to calculate the desired values from more simple and cheap available sensor signals.

The virtual sensors market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as predictive maintenance and potential reduction in the time and cost compared to physical sensors, rising adoption of IoT and Cloud Platforms. However, risks associated with data security due to the Use of IoT and cloud platforms is impacting negatively on the growth of virtual sensors market in the current market scenario.

Virtual Sensors Market – key companies profiled:

1. Aspen Technology, Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Elliptic Laboratories A/S

4. EXPUTEC

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. IntelliDynamics

7. LMI TECHNOLOGIES INC.

8. Modelway S.r.l.

9. OSIsoft, LLC

10. Siemens

