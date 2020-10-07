AI in Computer Vision Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis With Component

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in various business verticals, growing demand for mobile edge computing, rising usage of electronic devices are contributing to the growth of the AI in the computer vision market. Moreover, the growing impact of AI in machine vision, increasing adoption of AI in video and image analysis applications are also accelerating the growth of the AI in computer vision market.

Increasing demand for edge computing in mobile devices coupled with the rising demand for computer vision systems in non–traditional and emerging applications are the major factors driving the AI in computer vision market growth. However, various industries are not convincingly adopting AI in computer vision systems due to the lack of awareness and technical expertise may hamper the growth of the market. Further, advancement in AI technology, development of machine learning is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market player of the AI in the computer vision market.

The reports cover key developments in the AI in computer vision market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from AI in computer vision market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI in computer vision in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the AI in computer vision market.

The report also includes the profiles of key AI in computer vision companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

General Electric

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Xilinx

