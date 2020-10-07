Global and China Railway Relays Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Railway Relays market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Railway Relays market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In railway relay, an interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that prevents conflicting movements through an arrangement of tracks such as junctions or crossings. The signalling appliances and tracks are sometimes collectively referred to as an interlocking plant. An interlocking is designed so that it is impossible to display a signal to proceed unless the route to be used is proven safe.

Segment by Type, the Railway Relays market is segmented into

Signalling Relays

Rolling Stock Relays

Auxiliary Relays for Railway

Segment by Application, the Railway Relays market is segmented into

Ordinary Train

Bullet Train

Metro

Other

The major vendors covered:

Arteche

TE Connectivity

Siemens

ABB

CLEARSY

Avantha Group (CG Power and Industrial Solutions)

CEE Relays

TEM Electronics

ELESTA GmbH

