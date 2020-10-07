EHS Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2027| Cority, Enablon, ENVIANCE, ETQ, Gensuite, Intelex Technologies, Quentic, Sphera

The environmental health & safety (EHS) system is mainly used by companies to confirm employee safety and well-being at the workplace and to observe the environmental balance. Industries, such as chemicals and energy, deploy EHS (environment health & safety) services and software for the deterrence of accidents at work as employees in these industries works on various hazardous materials.

The “Global EHS Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the EHS market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of EHS market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment mode, vertical. The global EHS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading EHS market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the EHS market.

The global EHS market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as energy and utilities, chemicals and materials, healthcare, construction and engineering, chemicals and material, food and beverages, government and defense, others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Cority

2. Enablon

3. ENVIANCE

4. ETQ, LLC

5. Gensuite

6. Intelex Technologies

7. Quentic

8. Sphera

9. UL EHS Sustainability

10. VelocityEHS

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global EHS market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The EHS market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting EHS market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the EHS market in these regions.

