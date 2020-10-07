Medical Animation Market: New and Improved Statistics and Key Players Strategies are Blausen Medical Communications, Elara Systems, Ghost Productions, Hybrid Medical Animation, Infuse Medical

medical animation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical animation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Medical animation is an educative video or documentary produced using 3D motion graphics to describe the mechanism of action (MoA) of a medical device, biomedical technology, pharmaceutical drug, or an anatomical or biological process. Animations are used in the therapeutic & medical sectors for educational purposes, simulation of surgeries, demonstrations, and analysis and comparative evaluation of treatment, among others.

The global medical animation market is segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic area, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into 3D animation, 2D animation, real time imaging (4D animation), and flash animation. Based on therapeutic area, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, cosmeceuticals/plastic surgery, dental, and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented into drug mechanism of action (MOA) & approval, patient education, surgical training & planning, cellular & molecular studies, other applications. Based on end user, the market is segmented into life science companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, surgical centers, & clinics, academic institutes, other end users.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Blausen Medical Communications, Inc.

2. Elara Systems, Inc.

3. Ghost Productions, Inc.

4. Hybrid Medical Animation, Inc.

5. Infuse Medical

6. Invivo Communications, Inc.

7. Medmovie, Inc.

8. Scientific Animations, Inc.

9. Trinsic Animation, LLC.

10. Viscira

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical animation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical animation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting medical animation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical animation market in these regions.

