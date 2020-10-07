M-Commerce – Worldwide Market Opportunities Assessment, 2019 by Product Type, Material and Geography – Alibaba Group Holding, eBay, Google, IBM, Mastercard International, Oxygen8, PayPal Holdings, SAP SE Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

M-Commerce market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading M-Commerce market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the M-Commerce market.

Increasing smartphone penetration and advancement in mobile technology has led to significant growth in the M-commerce market. Purchase and sale of goods via mobile platforms have increased the businesses across the globe, several businesses are trying to increase their customer base through brand loyalty by offering cashback/discount offers on credit/debit cards and mobile wallets that growing demand for the M-commerce market.

The global M-Commerce market is segmented on the basis transaction type, payment mode, user. On the basis of transaction type the market is segmented as M-Retailing, M Ticketing/Booking, M-Billing, Others. On the basis of payment mode the market is segmented as near field communication (NFC), premium SMS, wireless application and protocol (WAP), direct carrier billing. On the basis of user the market is segmented as smart device users, feature phone users.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

2. eBay Inc.

3. Google

4. IBM Corporation

5. Mastercard International Incorporated

6. Oxygen8 Communications Ltd

7. PayPal Holdings, Inc.

8. SAP SE Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

9. Visa Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global M-Commerce market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The M-Commerce market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting M-Commerce market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the M-Commerce market in these regions.

