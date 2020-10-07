Europe Smart Inhalers Market Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players by 2027

The Europe Smart Inhalers market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

UK is expected to lead the market in the Europe region because the growing prevalence of asthma and COPD Across the country. According to the data published in Asthma UK, in 2016 to 2017 there were 77,124 admissions to hospital for asthma in the UK and in 2017 1,484 people in the UK died from an asthma attack in the UK. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Smart Inhalers in the market.

Europe Smart Inhalers Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Inhalers

Nebulizers

By Disorder

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

By End User

Home-care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

By Geography

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Company Profiles

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Adherium Ltd.

Vectura Group plc

Novartis AG

Findair Sp. z o. o.

Cohero Health

Crux Product Design Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals

3M

Amiko Digital Health Limited

