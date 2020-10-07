Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis by Types, Applications, End Users, Technology With Forecast Till 2027

The Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

Growth of the Medical Tourism Industry

Medical tourism is one of the driving factors that is leading to the growth of medical equipment maintenance in the Asia Pacific region. With increasing costs of manufacturing against their practices, the medical device manufacturers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. The developing economies in the region are expected to be the crucial factor in offering better and profitable growth opportunities for the major players to expand their business and geographic reach. The patients travel to the countries due to the use of sophisticated and advanced medical technology products, devices, and equipment. Medical tourism takes place in cases where surgeries and medical care are required.

The developing countries in the Asia Pacific are known to provide a better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. Factors such as cutting-edge equipment, low prices, and infrastructure have encouraged visitors to get a medical check-up or treatment done in an Asian country. Countries such as Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and India have a well-established medical tourism industry. Foreign patients are primary revenue generators for private hospitals in these countries. Their share held almost 40-55 percent of the private hospitals’ revenue in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. In India, medical tourism accounted for nearly 25 percent of revenue, whereas in South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan, it accounted for almost 10-15 percent of the country’s revenue.These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance in the market.

Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device Type

Electromedical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Other Medical Equipment

By Service Type

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Organizations

In-House Maintenance

By Geography

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Philippines

Indonesia

Taiwan

Korea

Hong Kong

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Stryker

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Edward Lifesciences

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Aramark Services, Inc.

Althea

