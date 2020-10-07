Asia Pacific Restorative Dentistry Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | Danaher, 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Institut Straumann AG

The Asia Pacific Restorative Dentistry market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

In the Asia Pacifica market, China is estimated to be the fastest and largest growing country due to factors such as rising development in the oral healthcare that has improved the delivery of oral healthcare services. The use of locally manufactured instruments and products have increased the market share of the country in the region. The market is also expected to grow due to the increasing incidences of the dental diseases such as permanent teeth, untreated caries in deciduous teeth, and severe periodontitis in adults. There are various other factors that are leading to the growth of the market across the country.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Restorative Dentistry in the market.

Asia Pacific Restorative Dentistry Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Restorative Materials Direct Restorative Material Amalgam Composites Glass Ionomers Other Direct Restorative Materials Indirect Restorative Material Metal-Ceramic Ceramic Other Indirect Restorative Materials Biomaterials MTA Biodentine Etching and Bonding Agents/Adhesives Dental Impression Materials



Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment CAD/CAM Systems Handpieces Rotary Instruments Light Curing Equipment Casting Devices Mixing Devices Furnaces Articulating Equipment



By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools and Research Institutes

By Geography

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea



Company Profiles

Danaher

3M

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

VOCO GmbH

Brasseler USA

DiaDent Group

