 Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market 2027 Register a 15.9% CAGR In Terms Of Revenue | Honeywell International, Inc, Itron Inc, Kamstrup A/S, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

Meter data management refers to software that performs long-term data storage and management for the vast amount of data provided by smart metering systems. This data mainly consists of usage data and events coming from a headend server that manages data collection in an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) or Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) system.

The market for meter data management systems in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow from $185.3 million in 2018 to $603.5 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period.

Meter data management is a component of the smart grid infrastructure promoted by utility companies. This can also incorporate meter data analysis, which is the data analysis emitted by electric smart meters that record electrical energy consumption.

The Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Deploying smart meters in emerging countries in the APAC region is gaining tremendous traction. They are promoting the deployment of these countries with a focus on energy conservation. The development of smart grids and the rapid deployment of smart meters across the region are expected to strengthen the meter data management market. In addition, China’s commitment to green development is another major driver for smart grid and AMI launches by 2020.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Meter data management assays in the market.

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation

By Offering

Software

Services

By Utility Type

Gas

Water

Electricity

By Application

Smart Grid

Microgrid

Energy Storage

EV Charging

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Diehl Metering GmbH

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc

Itron Inc

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

