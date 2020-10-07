Asia Pacific Wet Pet Food Market is expected to reach US$ 6079.9 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.8% | De Haan Petfood, FirstMate Pet Foods, Little BigPaw, Mars, Incorporated, Monge SPA

The Asia Pacific wet pet food market is accounted to US$ 3,670.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,079.9 Mn by 2027.

Wet food, These contain 70-85% water and are mixed with “dry” ingredients. This means that any can, pouch or tray product will be much heavier than an equivalent dry food.

In fact, wet foods usually contain more meat protein than dry recipes. In addition, wet foods add natural hydration to your dog’s diet. It is also pasteurized and sold in sealed cans, so it contains no preservatives. They are easy to chew. a welcome benefit for older pets.

The Asia Pacific Wet Pet Food market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Pet food is a plant or animal material intended for consumption by pets. Usually sold at pet stores and supermarkets, but usually depends on the type of animal, such as dog food or cat food. Most meat used in non-human animals is a by-product of the human food industry and is not considered “human.” Pet food is a specialty food for domesticated animals that is formulated according to their nutritional needs. Pet food generally consists of meat, meat byproducts, cereals, grain, vitamins, and minerals.

The Asia Pacific wet pet food market is segmented on the basis of packaging type as canned, pouches, and others. The canned segment accounts for the largest share in the Asia Pacific wet pet food market, while the pouches segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Cans are ideal for pet food packaging. They preserve food for a long time and keep it fresh, clean, and free from contamination due to airtight packaging. Wet food is generally made from fresh meat products, and it contains 70–80% moisture. Thus, pet food manufacturers prefer cans for packaging as these are easy to transport over long distances. Materials such as plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET, and metals such as steel and aluminium are used for canned pet food packaging. Growing concerns related to pet health among pet owners have raised the demand for products that are attractive, informative, and protective.

By Product

By Product

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

By Packaging Type

Canned

Pouches

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialized Pet Shops

Online

Others

Company Profiles

De Haan Petfood

FirstMate Pet Foods

Little BigPaw

Mars, Incorporated

Monge SPA

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Nestlé Purina Petcare

