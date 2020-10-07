Global Counter UAV Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Counter UAV market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Counter UAV market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Counter-drone technology, also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircraft. As concerns grow around the potential security threats drones may pose to both civilian and military entities, a new market for counter-drone technology is rapidly emerging. To date, we have found at least 235 counter-drone products either on the market or under active development. This report provides background on the growing demand for C-UAS technology, describes how the technology works, presents our database of known C-UAS systems from around the globe, and explains some of the challenges surrounding counter-drone technology use.

Counter UAV industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 39.61% of the total value of global Counter UAV in 2015. Lockheed Martin is the world leading manufacturer in global Counter UAV market with the market share of 5.07% in 2015.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Counter UAV Market

The global Counter UAV market size is projected to reach US$ 2459.9 million by 2026, from US$ 591 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2026.

Counter UAV Breakdown Data by Type

Ground-based C-UAV

Hand-held C-UAV

UAV-based C-UAV

Counter UAV Breakdown Data by Application

Civil

Military

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Counter UAV market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Counter UAV market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

SRC

Lockheed Martin

Thales

Boeing

Airbus Defence and Space

Dedrone

Northrop Grumman

DroneShield

Battelle

Blighter Surveillance

Aaronia AG

Chess Dynamics

Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS)

