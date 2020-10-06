A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Cardiac Safety Services Market 2027 | Banook Group,BioTelemetry, Inc.,Celerion, Inc.,Certara, L.P.,ERT, Inc

Cardiac safety is the cause of trial delay and drug abandonment. As the most trusted name in cardiac safety, ERT uses a centralized path to the collection. Data tools are accurate, responsive, and accountable. So, we can feel assured that high-quality data drives decisions.

Key Players:

Banook Group,BioTelemetry, Inc.,Celerion, Inc.,Certara, L.P.,ERT, Inc.,IQVIA,Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC,Richmond Pharmacology,SGS S.A.,Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Cardiac Safety Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in cardiac safety services market with detailed market segmentation by type, services, end users and geography. The cardiac safety services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in cardiac safety services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The cardiac safety services market is segmented on the basis of type, services and end users. Based on type the market is segmented as integrated services and standalone services. On the basis of services the market is categorized as ECG/holter measurement, blood pressure measurement, cardiovascular imaging, thorough QT studies and other services. On the basis of end users the market is categorized as pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations.

Competitive scenario:

