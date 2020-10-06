Mobile Backhaul Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027

Mobile backhaul is the mobile network that connects the cellular base stations to the core network. It is connected to data centers that host the content and applications accessed by mobile users. The increasing use of point-to-point microwave transport technology owing to its cost-effective backhauling for high-speed voice and data services are influencing the growth of the mobile backhaul market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., DragonWave-X, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation

What is the Dynamics of Mobile Backhaul Market?

An increase in the number of data-capable devices and high-bandwidth applications due to the proliferation of small cells and a drastic rise in mobile data traffic is triggering the growth of the mobile backhaul market. However, the high cost of wired mobile backhaul may restrain the growth of the mobile backhaul market. Further, a significant rise in the use of connected devices, high adoption of IoT, and continue rising demand faster and more reliable internet connections is expected to drive the mobile backhaul market growth.

What is the SCOPE of Mobile Backhaul Market?

The “Global Mobile Backhaul Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the mobile backhaul industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview mobile backhaul market with detailed market segmentation as basis deployment, technology, services, and geography. The global mobile backhaul market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile backhaul market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the mobile backhaul market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global mobile backhaul market is segmented on the basis deployment, technology, services. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as wired, wireless. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as TDM, ATM, ethernet. On the basis of services the market is segmented as network services, system integration services, professional services.

What is the Regional Framework of Mobile Backhaul Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobile backhaul market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mobile backhaul market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MOBILE BACKHAUL MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. MOBILE BACKHAUL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. MOBILE BACKHAUL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. MOBILE BACKHAUL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT

8. MOBILE BACKHAUL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. MOBILE BACKHAUL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES

