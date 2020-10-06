Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market 2020 to 2027 Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Top Key players, Growth Opportunities

Global Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

Global Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The research report on Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development pattern, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Some of the key players of Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market: Accenture

– Amazon Web Services Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– PROVENANCE

– SAP SE

– ShipChain

– Tata Consultancy Service

– TradeLens

Blockchain technology helps the transportation and logistics industry to record transactions, tracks assets, as well as creates an efficient and transparent system to manage all documents involved in the process. Blockchain technology is a distributed ledger, which digitally records transaction history between the parties involved. Since the information stored in a blockchain is unchangeable, it cannot be altered by any third party. Thus, making the technology more secure in comparison to any existing solution.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented based on mode, organizational size, and application. By mode, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented into sea, land, and air. On the basis of organizational size, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is bifurcated into SMES and large enterprises. The application segment of blockchain in transportation and logistics market is categorized into product traceability, payment and settlement, smart contract, governance risk and compliance management, tracking and visibility, and others.

Most important Mode of Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics covered in this report are:

Sea

Land

Air

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Product Traceability

Tracking and Visibility

Payment and Settlement

Smart Contract

Governance Risk and Compliance Management

Others

