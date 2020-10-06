Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Analysis and Forecast 2020: By keyplayers – Carrier Corporation (United Technologies Corp.), Daikin, Denso, Klinge Corporation, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Truck refrigeration units facilitates in controlling the temperature inside the container, enabling a trailer to cool or heat when it is needed. Increasing demand for frozen, processed goods are boosting the truck refrigeration unit market. Growing international food chains in developing nations increased the demand for truck refrigeration unit in emerging economies.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Carrier Corporation (United Technologies Corp.), Daikin, Denso, Klinge Corporation, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Mobile Climate Control, Schmitz Cargobull, Subros Limited, Thermo King (Ingersoll Rand Plc.), Webasto Thermo & Comfort

A rapid increase in usage of frozen, processed food, chilled commodity, need of transportation of perishable items, medicines, chemicals from factory/warehouse to retail shop is majorly driving the truck refrigeration unit market. On the other hand, growing concern over health issues related to frozen and processed food are restraining the truck refrigeration unit market growth. However, an increase in sales of electric buses and technological innovation for the refrigeration system is creating an opportunity for the truck refrigeration unit market.

The “Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of truck refrigeration unit market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, industry vertical, vehicle type and geography. The global truck refrigeration unit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading truck refrigeration unit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global truck refrigeration unit market is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as split system and roof mount system. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into frozen and chilled. Based on industry vertical the market is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, and ambulance & passenger transport. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented into trailers and medium & heavy commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global truck refrigeration unit market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The truck refrigeration unit market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. TRUCK REFRIGERATION UNIT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. TRUCK REFRIGERATION UNIT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. TRUCK REFRIGERATION UNIT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. TRUCK REFRIGERATION UNIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. TRUCK REFRIGERATION UNIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. TRUCK REFRIGERATION UNIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. TRUCK REFRIGERATION UNIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE

