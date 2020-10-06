Future of App Monetization Software Market 2020 by Major Companies – Appodeal Inc., Chartboost Inc., Epom Ltd., Facebook, Inc., Google LLC, InMobi, MoPub (Twitter, Inc.), Soomla Inc., Tapjoy, Inc. and Unity Technologies

App monetization software is the tool that helps mobile application developers and publishers to earn money from their apps through mobile app advertising. This software is used by the software developers and publishers to format and create ad units inside the app and streamline the selling of the ad space through mobile ad networks and exchanges. Thus, the necessity of the software for app monetization is one of the major drivers for the growth of the app monetization software market.

App monetization software automates the processes for trafficking and managing ads. Additionally, it helps to track, ad conversion and audience demographic information. Thereby, the rising use of this software by developer and publisher across the globe which triggering the growth of the app monetization software market. Further, growth in the number of organizations across the globe and increase inclination toward digital marketing is also positively impacting the growth of the app monetization software market. The growing use of this software among the SMEs and cost-effective solutions offered by the cloud-based deployment is expected to fuel the growth of the app monetization software market.

