Future Challenges in Speech Recognition by Focusing on Current Market Situation

Speech recognition technology identifies words and phrases in spoken language and translates them to a machine-readable format. It uses algorithms via acoustic and language modeling, which signifies the relationship between linguistic units of speech and audio signals. AI-based speech recognition software is likely to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the continuous development of machine learning techniques and the incorporation of connected devices with

The swift proliferation of multifunctional devices or smart speakers is driving the demand for speech recognition. However, the high initial investment may restrain the growth of the speech recognition market. Furthermore, the application of speech recognition in service robotics is likely to raise the

Speech Recognition Market 2020-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Speech Recognition and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

Top Players Analysis:

Acapela Group

AT&T Inc.

Fluent.ai.

Google Inc.

LumenVox

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies

ReadSpeaker Holding B.V.

Sensory Inc

…

