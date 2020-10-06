Future of Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation | Challenges, Opportunity, Demand, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue, Innovation and Forecast Analysis till 2027

Increasing awareness and growing adoption of the smart technologies in transportation are driving the growth of the transportation predictive analytics and simulation market. The growing demand for connected vehicle across the globe an increasing focus on IoT are fueling the growth of the market. Growing population and the government initiatives for smart cities are some of the factors that are propelling the growth of the transportation predictive analytics and simulation market.

Rising demand for the integrated safety and security, fuel optimization, low operational cost, and to improve operational efficiency is driving the growth of the transportation predictive analytics and simulation market. Data analysis is helpful in predicting traffic flows, thereby reducing traffic congestion and improving traffic management, henceforth increasing demand for the transportation predictive analytics and simulation market. Growing trends of an autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle with in-build analytics capabilities are providing lucrative opportunities for the market player of the transportation predictive analytics and simulation market.

Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market 2020-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

The report also includes the profiles of key transportation predictive analytics and simulation companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Caliper Corporation

– Cubic Corporation

– Cyient-Insights

– IBM Corporation

– Nokia

– PTV Group

– SAP SE

– T-Systems

– Tiger Analytics Inc.

– Xerox Corporation

