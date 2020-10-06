School Transportation Software Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes Advanta Innovations, Edsys, Education Logistics, Eduxper

The growing demand for students tracking applications and technological advancement across the educational sector are the major factors supporting the growth of the school transportation software market. However, the high implementation costs of school transportation software might hinder the growth of the school transportation software market. APAC is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the presence of a large number of educational institutions and increasing digitization across various sectors in APAC.

Leading School Transportation Software Market Players:

Advanta Innovations, Edsys Pvt Ltd, Education Logistics, Inc., Eduxper, HEX Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MyClassBoard, Orbit Software, School Bus Manager Inc., Seon, TripSpark Technologies

School transportation software enables schools and bus contractors to optimize routes, manage drivers, track students, and vehicles. The growing digitization across the education sector is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the school transportation software market. The school transportation software market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of global as well as regional players operating in the market.

The “Global School Transportation Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the school transportation software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of school transportation software market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-user, and geography. The global school transportation software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading school transportation software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the school transportation software market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global school transportation software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The school transportation software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

