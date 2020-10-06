Warehousing and Logistics Robot Market To Witness Massive Growth ABB Ltd., Fetch Robotics, FANUC CORPORATION, GreyOrange

Growing retailing channel, arrival of robotics, and need to lower labor costs are prominent aspects which is driving the growth of warehousing and logistics robot across the globe and so impacting the warehousing and logistics robot market growth. In addition to this, demand for quick or same day delivery by consumers and adoption of robots in increasing number of warehouse are other factors anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the warehousing and logistics robot market.

ABB Ltd., Fetch Robotics, FANUC CORPORATION, GreyOrange, Hitachi Ltd., KUKA AG, Schaefer Systems International, Inc., Vecna, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

I the era of continuous developments, technology is getting integrated into every system to ensure greater performance. In this, warehouse and logistics industry is not exempted and is taking advantage of new technology such as robots to efficiently arrange the goods in warehouses and deliver it to customer’s on-time with minimal human errors. With broad retail channels, the demand to deliver food, medical, and consumer electronic product is rising. This aspect will create a positive environment for robots to get more used for warehouse and logistics purpose.

The “Global Warehousing and Logistics Robot Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the warehousing and logistics robot market with detailed market segmentation- type, application, and geography. The global warehousing and logistics robot market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading warehousing and logistics robot market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global warehousing and logistics robot market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the warehousing and logistics robot market is segmented into handling robots, palletizing robots, delivery robots, supporting robots, depalletizing robots, manufacturing robots, others. On the basis of application, the warehousing and logistics robot market is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, textile, others.

