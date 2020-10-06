Can Coatings Market Forecast to 2027 -Future Prospects with Leading Key Players

A Professional Survey done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “Can Coatings Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

Akzo Nobel N.V.

ALTANA AG

International Packaging Coatings GmbH

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Valspar Corporation

TIGER Drylac U.S.A., Inc.

TOYOCHEM CO., LTD.

VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

Increasing consumption of metal cans in various food & beverage application driving the demand for can coatings market. Furthermore, new product developments in can coatings for food safety is also projected to influence significantly the can coatings market. Moreover, increasing use in food cans and beverage cans to protect food and beverages from contamination with can’s metal is fueling the can coatings market. The growing demand for acrylic coatings in the food industry is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Cans which are used in the food, and beverage industry are made up of three types of metals namely tin-coated steel, aluminum can and electrolytic chromium coated steel. The primary purpose of using these metals is for the preservation of canned foods and beverages. Cans preserve the taste and nutritional values of food and beverage filling for up to several years with the help of coating. Can coating protects the integrity of the can from the effects of the food and prevents chemical reactions between the can’s metal and the food.

The global can coatings market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into epoxy can coatings, acrylic can coatings, polyester can coatings and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food cans, beverage cans, general line cans, aerosol cans, and other.

