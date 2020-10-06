Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026 | Top Glove, Hartalega, Ansell

“

The report titled Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Research Report: Top Glove, Hartalega, Ansell, Supermax, Semperit, Kossan, Medline Industries, YTY GROUP, Cardinal Health, Medicom, ARISTA, KIRGEN, Bluesail, INTCO, Zhonghong Pulin Medical

Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Segmentation by Product: Powdered

Non-powdered



Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Segmentation by Application: Health Care

Industrial

Food Industry

Others



The Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Overview

1.1 Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Product Overview

1.2 Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Powdered

1.2.2 Non-powdered

1.3 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Industry

1.5.1.1 Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves by Application

4.1 Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Segment by Application

4.1.1 Health Care

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Food Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves by Application

4.5.2 Europe Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves by Application

5 North America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Business

10.1 Top Glove

10.1.1 Top Glove Corporation Information

10.1.2 Top Glove Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Top Glove Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Top Glove Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.1.5 Top Glove Recent Development

10.2 Hartalega

10.2.1 Hartalega Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hartalega Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Hartalega Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Top Glove Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.2.5 Hartalega Recent Development

10.3 Ansell

10.3.1 Ansell Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ansell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Ansell Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ansell Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.3.5 Ansell Recent Development

10.4 Supermax

10.4.1 Supermax Corporation Information

10.4.2 Supermax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Supermax Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Supermax Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.4.5 Supermax Recent Development

10.5 Semperit

10.5.1 Semperit Corporation Information

10.5.2 Semperit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Semperit Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Semperit Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.5.5 Semperit Recent Development

10.6 Kossan

10.6.1 Kossan Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kossan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Kossan Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kossan Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.6.5 Kossan Recent Development

10.7 Medline Industries

10.7.1 Medline Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Medline Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Medline Industries Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Medline Industries Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.7.5 Medline Industries Recent Development

10.8 YTY GROUP

10.8.1 YTY GROUP Corporation Information

10.8.2 YTY GROUP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 YTY GROUP Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 YTY GROUP Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.8.5 YTY GROUP Recent Development

10.9 Cardinal Health

10.9.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cardinal Health Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Cardinal Health Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Cardinal Health Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.9.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

10.10 Medicom

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Medicom Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Medicom Recent Development

10.11 ARISTA

10.11.1 ARISTA Corporation Information

10.11.2 ARISTA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ARISTA Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ARISTA Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.11.5 ARISTA Recent Development

10.12 KIRGEN

10.12.1 KIRGEN Corporation Information

10.12.2 KIRGEN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 KIRGEN Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 KIRGEN Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.12.5 KIRGEN Recent Development

10.13 Bluesail

10.13.1 Bluesail Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bluesail Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Bluesail Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Bluesail Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.13.5 Bluesail Recent Development

10.14 INTCO

10.14.1 INTCO Corporation Information

10.14.2 INTCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 INTCO Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 INTCO Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.14.5 INTCO Recent Development

10.15 Zhonghong Pulin Medical

10.15.1 Zhonghong Pulin Medical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhonghong Pulin Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Zhonghong Pulin Medical Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Zhonghong Pulin Medical Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhonghong Pulin Medical Recent Development

11 Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Disposable Medical Nitrile Gloves Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”