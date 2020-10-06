Spunbound Nonwovens Market 2020: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2026 | PEGAS NONWOVENS, Mitsui Chemicals, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

“

The report titled Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Spunbound Nonwovens report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Spunbound Nonwovens report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Spunbound Nonwovens market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Research Report: PEGAS NONWOVENS, Mitsui Chemicals, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Global, Toray Industries, Schouw, Johns Manville Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Dow

Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Segmentation by Product: Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polyurethane



Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Segmentation by Application: Hygiene & Personal Care

Medical

Building & Construction

Agriculture

Automotive

Packaging

Other



The Spunbound Nonwovens Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Spunbound Nonwovens market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Spunbound Nonwovens market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Spunbound Nonwovens industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Spunbound Nonwovens market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Spunbound Nonwovens market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Spunbound Nonwovens market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Spunbound Nonwovens Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Polypropylene

1.3.3 Polyester

1.3.4 Polyethylene

1.3.5 Polyurethane

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hygiene & Personal Care

1.4.3 Medical

1.4.4 Building & Construction

1.4.5 Agriculture

1.4.6 Automotive

1.4.7 Packaging

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Spunbound Nonwovens Industry Trends

2.4.1 Spunbound Nonwovens Market Trends

2.4.2 Spunbound Nonwovens Market Drivers

2.4.3 Spunbound Nonwovens Market Challenges

2.4.4 Spunbound Nonwovens Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Spunbound Nonwovens Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Spunbound Nonwovens Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Spunbound Nonwovens by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Spunbound Nonwovens as of 2019)

3.4 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Spunbound Nonwovens Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Spunbound Nonwovens Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Spunbound Nonwovens Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Spunbound Nonwovens Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Spunbound Nonwovens Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Spunbound Nonwovens Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Spunbound Nonwovens Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 PEGAS NONWOVENS

11.1.1 PEGAS NONWOVENS Corporation Information

11.1.2 PEGAS NONWOVENS Business Overview

11.1.3 PEGAS NONWOVENS Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PEGAS NONWOVENS Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

11.1.5 PEGAS NONWOVENS SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 PEGAS NONWOVENS Recent Developments

11.2 Mitsui Chemicals

11.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mitsui Chemicals Business Overview

11.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

11.2.5 Mitsui Chemicals SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments

11.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

11.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

11.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Recent Developments

11.4 Berry Global

11.4.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

11.4.2 Berry Global Business Overview

11.4.3 Berry Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Berry Global Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

11.4.5 Berry Global SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Berry Global Recent Developments

11.5 Toray Industries

11.5.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

11.5.2 Toray Industries Business Overview

11.5.3 Toray Industries Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Toray Industries Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

11.5.5 Toray Industries SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Toray Industries Recent Developments

11.6 Schouw

11.6.1 Schouw Corporation Information

11.6.2 Schouw Business Overview

11.6.3 Schouw Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Schouw Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

11.6.5 Schouw SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Schouw Recent Developments

11.7 Johns Manville Corporation

11.7.1 Johns Manville Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Johns Manville Corporation Business Overview

11.7.3 Johns Manville Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Johns Manville Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

11.7.5 Johns Manville Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Johns Manville Corporation Recent Developments

11.8 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.8.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

11.8.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Developments

11.9 Radici Partecipazioni SpA

11.9.1 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Corporation Information

11.9.2 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Business Overview

11.9.3 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

11.9.5 Radici Partecipazioni SpA SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recent Developments

11.10 Dow

11.10.1 Dow Corporation Information

11.10.2 Dow Business Overview

11.10.3 Dow Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Dow Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

11.10.5 Dow SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Dow Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Spunbound Nonwovens Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Channels

12.2.2 Spunbound Nonwovens Distributors

12.3 Spunbound Nonwovens Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”