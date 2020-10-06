Pin and Sleeve Device Market 2020 Estimated to Experience a Notable Rise in the Coming Years | ABB, Amphenol Corporation, Eaton Corporation

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Pin and Sleeve Device Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Pin and Sleeve Device Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Pin and sleeve devices are high-current power sources which support insulate power from moisture, dirt, chemicals, and grime. These devices are designed and manufactured with high-quality components such as battery holders, RFI filters, solid brass pins, LED lighting connectors, and others. These highly secured devices protect the electrical connections in harsh environments. Pin and sleeve devices are utilized in several product ranges from metal-housed to high resistant plastic products.

The major driver considered for the pin and sleeve device market is rise in the demand for pin and sleeve devices, owing to growth in applications of sockets, connectors, plugs devices in commercial, residential, and industrial sector. Moreover, high durability, ease of installation, and safety measures based on the convenience of electrical connection also contribute to the growth of the pin and sleeve devices market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: ABB Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Emerson Electric, F. Walther Electric Corporation, Hubbell Inc., Legrand SA, Meltric Corporation, Mennekes Electronik GmbH Co. KG., Schneider Electric

The global pin and sleeve device market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user. Based on product type, the pin and sleeve device market is segmented as receptacle, connector, inlet, and plug. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial.

Pin and Sleeve Device Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Pin and Sleeve Device Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

