Drip Irrigation Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2020 | Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment, Hunter Industries

Drip irrigation is the type of micro-irrigation which has the potential to save water and nutrients by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of plants either from below the surface or above the soil surface. Technological advancements in agriculture and growing agricultural activities in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, etc. influence the drip irrigation market growth. Further, the ability of a drip irrigation system to provide better yield with limited water supply is also expected to boom the growth for the drip irrigation market.

Government initiatives and subsidies provide on drip irrigation are driving acceptance of drip irrigation systems that continue to drive the growth of the drip irrigation market across the globe. However, the requirement of large quantities of piping & filtration equipment in the drip irrigation system increases the system’s cost, which could be a major restraint to the growth of the drip irrigation market. Moreover, the growing adoption of precision agriculture and sustainable practices to maximize profits is expected to fuel the drip irrigation market growth in the coming years.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Drip Irrigation market.

Drip Irrigation Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

Drip Irrigation Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

